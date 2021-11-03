Short Interest in Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Declines By 28.6%

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,896.0 days.

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $97.90 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.32 and its 200-day moving average is $165.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WKCMF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research downgraded Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

