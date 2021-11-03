Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in October

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SHWDY remained flat at $$23.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.94. Showa Denko K.K. has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Showa Denko K.K. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Showa Denko K.K. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products.

