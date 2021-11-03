Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.89 Million

Brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to post sales of $80.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.00 million and the highest is $82.79 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $113.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $438.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.80 million to $447.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $522.73 million, with estimates ranging from $521.30 million to $523.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. 222,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

