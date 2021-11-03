Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,400 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 741,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

SWIR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,834,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,803,000 after acquiring an additional 84,588 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 965,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 13.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 89,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 13.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 45,968 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWIR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.