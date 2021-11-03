Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 447,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $36,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $104,364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 625,874 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $35,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,266,000 after purchasing an additional 417,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 107.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,347,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $98.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

