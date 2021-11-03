Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Purchased by North Run Capital LP

North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 142.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,960 shares during the quarter. Silicom comprises approximately 7.0% of North Run Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. North Run Capital LP owned about 3.15% of Silicom worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicom by 7.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 9.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Silicom by 3.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Silicom by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicom during the second quarter worth $57,000. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Silicom from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ SILC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,099. The stock has a market cap of $321.06 million, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.67. Silicom Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.30.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Silicom had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

