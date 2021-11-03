Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Sirius XM also posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Barclays upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Sirius XM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 324,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $435,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 12.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 562,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 63,237 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 18.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 78,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. 24,751,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,595,475. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

