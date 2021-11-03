Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.11.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 13.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 747.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 64,760 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 101,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $664,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.