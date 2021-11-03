SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.450-$6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,293. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.69. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

