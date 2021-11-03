Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.27 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Number in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.12. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Sleep Number stock opened at $87.98 on Monday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 116,381 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,427,000 after acquiring an additional 129,822 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 120,788 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

