SmartCredit Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.82 Million (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. SmartCredit Token has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and $30,507.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.31 or 0.00006949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00080888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00100700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,137.81 or 1.00118953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.18 or 0.07207372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002732 BTC.

About SmartCredit Token

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io

SmartCredit Token Coin Trading

