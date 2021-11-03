Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.96.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

