SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Canaccord Genuity

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

