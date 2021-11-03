SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. On average, analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoFi Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,238,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of SoFi Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.