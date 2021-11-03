Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

NYSE:SOI opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

