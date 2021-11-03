South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. South Jersey Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 910,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

