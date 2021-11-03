Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Short Interest Up 36.1% in October

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,120,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 40,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,506 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

