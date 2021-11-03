SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $360.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.04. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $272.20 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.