SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.50

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 35700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

