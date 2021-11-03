Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $156.38

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.38 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 156.44 ($2.04). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.99), with a volume of 31,326 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.88. The company has a market cap of £68.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63.

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

