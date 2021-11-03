Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Spire by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 143,031 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.18. The company had a trading volume of 465,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,709. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74. Spire has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

