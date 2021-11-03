Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.290-$3.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SRC stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 23,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,329. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

SRC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.46.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.