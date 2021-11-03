Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE SQ traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.48. 4,125,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,976,691. Square has a 12 month low of $162.15 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.18, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Square will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total transaction of $1,294,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,555 shares of company stock worth $74,120,158. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Square by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Square by 70.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Square by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

