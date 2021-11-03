Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.08.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
NYSE SQ traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.48. 4,125,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,976,691. Square has a 12 month low of $162.15 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.18, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.36.
In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total transaction of $1,294,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,555 shares of company stock worth $74,120,158. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Square by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Square by 70.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Square by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
