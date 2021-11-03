Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 89.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

EWJ opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.96. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

