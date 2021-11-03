Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,420 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 470.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 138,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 114,001 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,679,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,074,000 after buying an additional 74,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,647,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.