SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.77 on Monday. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

