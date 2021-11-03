State Street Corp Acquires 168,764 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $148,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 691,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 122,734 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,089,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 82.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 27.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

