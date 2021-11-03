State Street Corp Buys 282,077 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,382,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $142,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,697,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,788,000 after buying an additional 288,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,457,000 after buying an additional 186,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,546,000 after buying an additional 126,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 31,194.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,688,000 after buying an additional 1,242,171 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NATI opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.33.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

NATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

