State Street Corp Has $138.78 Million Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 108,937 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.82% of Acceleron Pharma worth $138,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 139,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 855,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,375,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $172.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.82. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $189.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. The company had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

XLRN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

