State Street Corp Increases Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,205 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.96% of Iridium Communications worth $155,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $3,199,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,579,000 after purchasing an additional 929,173 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 51.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $237,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

IRDM stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,582 shares of company stock worth $214,196 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

