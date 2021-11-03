State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.73% of Vontier worth $150,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Vontier by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

VNT opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

