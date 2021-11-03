Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Update

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 19.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 10.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 31.8% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,488 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Steel Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Partners by 36.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPLP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $386.43 million for the quarter.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

