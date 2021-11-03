Stephen Conway Adams Buys 500 Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Stephen Conway Adams acquired 500 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $10,655.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Conway Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Stephen Conway Adams acquired 500 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $11,395.00.

Shares of Old Point Financial stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Old Point Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $114.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.