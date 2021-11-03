STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.60-$7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.72. STERIS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$7.850 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.83.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STERIS stock traded down $14.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,819. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 0.60. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $237.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.