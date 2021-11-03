Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 387,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,293. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $739.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

