Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden updated its FY21 guidance to $2.30-$2.35 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.350 EPS.
NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,621. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.