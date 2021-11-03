Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden updated its FY21 guidance to $2.30-$2.35 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.350 EPS.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,621. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steven Madden stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Steven Madden worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

