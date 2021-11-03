Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Steven Madden traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 14609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 134.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 166.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 360,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 225,103 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05.

Steven Madden Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.