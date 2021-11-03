Steven R. Roth Sells 5,000 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ONTO traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.29. 307,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,458. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.21.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

