Steven R. Roth Sells 5,000 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:ONTO traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.29. 307,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,458. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.21.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
