Stock Repurchase Plan Approved by Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Board of Directors

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $5.74 on Wednesday, hitting $110.87. 4,051,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.