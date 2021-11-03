StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.00

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.83.
In other news, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $300,028.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,313. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after buying an additional 334,712 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,394,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.