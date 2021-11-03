StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.00

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.83.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The business had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $300,028.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,313. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after buying an additional 334,712 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,394,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.