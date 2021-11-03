Stryker Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.10 Per Share (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $9.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.31. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SYK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

Shares of SYK opened at $272.65 on Monday. Stryker has a 12 month low of $205.11 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Stryker by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

