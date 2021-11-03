SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SXC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

SXC stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $571.29 million, a P/E ratio of 688.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.68. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 103.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

