Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

SMCI stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.82. The company had a trading volume of 22,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.42.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

