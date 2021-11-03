Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $3.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.87. 856,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.42. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

