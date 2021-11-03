Susquehanna Boosts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $67.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target increased by analysts at Susquehanna from $57.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 153.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $73.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $287,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $445,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,155 shares of company stock worth $21,406,892. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $51,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,189,000 after purchasing an additional 780,864 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

