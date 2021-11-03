Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.27

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 32935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWDBY shares. UBS Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Danske lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 40.63%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $1.7125 dividend. This is a positive change from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.