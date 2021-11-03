SwftCoin Tops One Day Volume of $2.33 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One SwftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and $2.33 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00050846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00233529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00098485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004198 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SWFTC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

