Swisscom’s (SCMWY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Swisscom stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

