Swisscom’s (SCMWY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
SCMWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
Swisscom stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.
Read More: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.