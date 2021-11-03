Synaptics (SYNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYNA opened at $215.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.98. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $215.66.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.23.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synaptics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Synaptics worth $41,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

