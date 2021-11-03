Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Syneos Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.490 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.49 EPS.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,299. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.39. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $100.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

